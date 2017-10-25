Trio Arrested with Guns, Cocaine in Jamestown, NY

An investigation into stolen property from a burglary, led to the arrest of three people in Jamestown, New York.

Cindy Cunningham (45), Anthony Cunningham (39), and Maiker Anderson (21) are facing charges of criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and using drug paraphernalia.

Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jamestown Police, along with Lakewood-Busti Police, searched a home at 18 Hedges Avenue in Jamestown. It's in connection to a burglary in the Town of Busti.

During the search, investigators report finding three hand guns, 29.7 grams of cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.

The trio now sit in the Jamestown City Jail.

Additional charges are pending, as this investigation continues.