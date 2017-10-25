Millcreek Township Sign Restriction Suspended, Lawyer Says

A Millcreek Township woman fighting for her right to keep multiple political signs in her yard will be able to do just that after Millcreek Township supervisors decided Tuesday to suspend the restriction.

Nancy Shea filed a lawsuit against the township after getting a letter in the mail that said she had to remove two of the four signs on her property.

The township changed an ordinance earlier this year that said residents could only place two signs on their lawn, and each sign had to be within five square feet.

Township officials said the was meant to reduce clutter and prevent a distraction for drivers.

Township supervisors decided Tuesday night to suspend the enforcement of the two-sign restriction.

Shea's attorney, John Mitzney, said they are pleased with the decision and feel the suspension protects resident's first amendment rights.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.