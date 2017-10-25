Erie Man Sentenced on Federal Charge for Firearms

An Erie man will spend 2 years in jail for violating federal firearm laws after federal officers raided his home last fall.

United States District Judge David Cercone handed down the sentence for Ezra Davis, 33.

Davis possessed seven firearms while awaiting trial on local gun and drug charges, according to information presented to the court. They were seized Oct. 21, 2016 from a residence in the 2400 block of Pear Street in Erie.

He was also convicted of knowingly possessing stolen firearms and being in possession of the gun while using controlled substances, the court said.

Davis also possessed multiple firearms that were stolen during the burglary of a Millcreek Township residence in September 2016, according to court information.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Millcreek Township Police Department assisted in the investigation.

