Plans to Tear Down McBride Viaduct on Display Wednesday

For the first time, PennDOT will publicly display its plans Wednesday to tear down the nearly 80 year old bridge.

The plans will be displayed Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. at East Middle School.

The project consists of removing the existing 1,170-foot bridge and all piers, steps and ramps. It also includes adjacent pedestrian improvements and a fence to provide protection from the railroad tracks.

This is not stopping Adam Trott, a member of Erie CPR, who still feels strongly about saving the bridge.

Despite the plans, Trott said he is not ready to throw in the towel.

Trott wants to keep the bridge open for bike and pedestrian traffic and said the new plans would reroute them to the dangerous Bayfront Connector. That route is about 700 feet longer.

Trott said he still feels he has a good shot at saving the bridge.

"Sinnott is frantically scrambling to get the papers in place, so that council can approve a contract on the 20th, and Sinnott can sign it on the 21st before he leaves for Christmas, and he's done," said Trott. "So he needs council to approve this on December 20th."

City Council President Cas Kwitowski said he is unaware of any scramble to get the job done, but he is not sure he is ready to push the project back any further.

