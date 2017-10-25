Marquette Buys Former Toni & Guy Building

Marquette Savings Bank is expanding its main office in downtown Erie.

The bank today purchased the former Toni & Guy building at 10th and Peach.

The bank plans to use the site as an innovations center, a training center for employees and customers.

The new center will bring new technologies to customers.

The site will more than double the size of Marquette's main office located at 9th and Peach.

The bank says the new center will fit in well with Velocity Net's plan to build its new headquarters right across the street.

Construction is expected to start early next year, with the new center opening in 2019.