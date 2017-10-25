Burned Out Church Being Rebuilt in Jamestown, NY

Construction of a new church is underway in Jamestown, New York. The new church building will replace one that was destroyed by fire on the day after Christmas.

The First Church of God, on Falconer Street, went up in flames during the early morning of December 26 last year, just hours after Christmas services were held. Everything was lost, and sadness spread among the congregation. But, seeing the construction underway has brightened the mood of the neighborhood, even though the work will not be finished until June.



In fact, the church announced its annual "Trunk or Treat" celebration will go on this Sunday. Dee Ann Lee is the pastor's wife. She says the church will serve food but, under the circumstances, it must be eaten outside this year.

"We normally do chili and hot dogs, but we figured with no tables or anything this year, we're going to do walking tacos,and we're going to do bottled drinks because there's no place to sit," she said.



The burned out church was built in 1938.