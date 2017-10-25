Keeping Up With The Warm Hand-Off Program

The lives of more than 90 Americans are taken each day after overdosing on Opioids. That, according to The National Institute On Drug Abuse.

It's been called an epidemic. And Erie News Now caught up with a local hospital to see how they are helping drug users on their road to recovery.

It's been almost a year since Saint Vincent Hospital kicked off their “Warm Hand-Off” program.

The program provides an addict faster access to community resources in a more welcoming approach. It provides the option to enter treatments with personal case managers tailored to help curb their addiction, and get them resettled into normal, everyday life.

According to Dr.Jestin Carlson at Saint Vincent Hospital, the program sees roughly 90 percent of its patients choose to stick with a program.

Dr. Carlson says the epidemic does not discriminate and can pull recovering addicts back in. However, he emphasized that the program Is designed to always be there to help get an addict back up on their feet

"There is not a specific one type of patient who is affected by these addictions.” said Dr.Carson “And so, to be able to provide help not just at a single point in time but long-term for folks as they suffer with this addiction and they struggle with recovery, it's more than just a one point in time to be able to help them."

The program Is free of charge, even for those who do not have insurance.