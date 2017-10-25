PennDOT shares demolition plans for McBride Viaduct

"People in the area do not want the viaduct demolished," said Cynthia Muhammad, an Erie resident.

Residents of the City of Erie came out to learn PennDOT's plans for the nearly 80-year-old McBride Viaduct, that was voted to be demolished by Erie City Council in 2013.

Many community members are not satisfied of the plans, and want to see the city save the bridge. But officials say, the bridge is being demolished, and soon.

"So without the viaduct in place, pedestrians will not longer be able use the viaduct, so they'll have to use the Bayfront Connector," said Brian Krul, Assistant Vice President of Western PA Region at TranSystems.

Pedestrians will take the Bayfront Connector up to East 12th street, where they will cross the street, walk across the sidewalk, over to East Avenue.

PennDOT said they have taken pedestrian safety into account.

"We have a Bayfront Connector that has concrete barrier, on the vehicular side, and we have a 10 foot high fence on the other side of the roadway," said Bill Petit, District Executive for PennDOT.

The 2.4 million dollar project also includes expanding the current sidewalks and adding pedestrian refuge areas on each end of the crosswalk.

But still, residents say it's not safe enough, especially with East Middle School students walking to class just blocks away.

"They're going to widen the sidewalks but they haven't taken into account the safety of the children. Children are going to be children," stressed Muhammad.

During the presentation, a silent walk of peace was held at the McBride Viaduct. To promote peace over an issue that has divided the city.

"Especially when we feel overwhelmed by tensions, by violence, by injustice, by problems that seem overwhelming," said Sister Anne McCarthy of the Sisters of Benedictines.

"There feels like a rush to end this, and it feels like a very divided issue... It doesn't feel like a democratically enacted plan," said Kevin Pastewka, an Erie resident.

PennDOT expects a bid in December for the project, and plans to have the construction completed by the end of 2018.

A walk to save the McBride Viaduct will be by Erie CPR on Saturday, October 28th at 10 a.m.