Schember, Persinger debate current issues, Erie's future

Both Joe Schember and John Persinger agree that the City of Erie needs to enact the comprehensive plan. But when it comes to blight, the two disagree about how quickly it can be done.

"We have to be careful tearing houses down and make sure we're not putting a bigger burden on existing property owners that have to pay taxes," said Schember, 66, a former PNC Bank executive and former Erie City Councilman.

"At the same time... making sure that we're not pushing people out of their homes, but helping them revitalize their neighborhoods, making sure they're safe," said Persinger, 36, an attorney at the MacDonald-Illig firm.

On the controversial code enforcement sweeps underway, where bayfront residents say they're being targeted for seemingly minor violations: another difference.

"I don't know why the city is busting people's chops about gripable (sic) railings when we have meth labs sitting in our neighborhoods," Persinger said.

"I hear very good things from the residents," said Schember. "They like the fact that paint is getting scraped and getting repainted, that porches are getting fixed up."

When it comes to keeping Erie's neighborhoods safe, the two men agree that the city's police force needs additional officers. Schember wants a more collaborative effort with groups like Unified Erie. Persinger plans on working to hire transit officers, he says would come at just 4 percent the cost of a standard city cop. The transit officers are legally permitted to patrol EMTA bus routes countywide.

Both candidates agree that the city needs to regionalize a little bit more. For Schember, it's with local municipalities. For Persinger, with other Pennsylvania cities and the state.

"I'd really like to start talking about combining and becoming the 3rd biggest city in Pennsylvania again," Schember said. "It's so much more efficient when we're sharing services and working together."

"Pension reform, fair funding for our schools, these are issues where we could really affect change at a state level and have a greater Erie if we had a mayor who understood the politics of Harrisburg," Persinger said.

On the economy, both Schember and Persinger said they will lead the fight to bring jobs to Erie. Schember, touting his 40 years in the banking business, saying his connections across the city will help him get the job done. Persinger -- the former White House legal aide and chief of staff to the U.S. Ambassador to Australia -- says it will take someone with knowledge of the global economy to make Erie thrive again.

You can watch the Erie News Now/Erie Times-News forum in its entirety here.