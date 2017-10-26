Neighbors Help Ashville, New York Man Escape House Fire

Neighbors helped an Ashville, New York man escape his home after a fire broke out late Wednesday afternoon.

It was reported in the 3300 block of Carpenter Pringle Road at 4:45 p.m.

The homeowner was inside when neighbors alerted him that the attic area above the ceiling was on fire, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

He was able to get out and was taken to WCA with chest pains before later being released

Ashville Fire Department and neighboring districts put out the flames.

Investigators ruled the fire as accidental due to a malfunctioning exterior light on the home.

