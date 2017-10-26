Grill Blamed for Apartment Home Fire in Sinclairville, New York

A grill is being blamed for a fire that heavily damaged a two apartment home in Sinclairville, New York Wednesday evening.

Firefighters were called to the 6300 block of Route 60 around 7:32 p.m.

The upper tenants started their grill on the rear deck and left it unattended until they noticed the back of the home on fire, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

The fire traveled up the side of the home, got into the attic and caused heavy damage, according to county fire investigators.

Sinclairville Fire received assistance from several area fire departments to extinguish the flames.

Investigators ruled the fire as accidental because the grill was located too close to materials that can catch fire.

