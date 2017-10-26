Man Injured in Gunfire Near Erie Bar - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Injured in Gunfire Near Erie Bar

Police are investigating a reported shooting outside an east Erie bar.

The calls for gunfire started around 11 p.m. Wednesday, in the area of East 10th and Hess Avenue, near a bar called 'Off The Wall.'

Police say a 44-year old man suffered a non life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. He showed up at the hospital shortly after the gunfire.

That man is cooperating with investigators.

Police spent the overnight hours talking to potential witnesses and some persons of interest, but they have yet to make an arrest.

