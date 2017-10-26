Fighting Crime the Old Fashioned Way

Technology has changed the way we communicate with each other, but when it comes to keeping a neighborhood safe, some local folks are going back to the basics.

They’re called neighborhood and crime watch groups, and are one of the factors keeping crime rate down in Erie County.

Watch groups are a grassroots approach to monitoring crime.

"We're trying to build community and get people to know each other,” West Side Saints Neighborhood Watch Coordinator Cathy Hornick said. “If you know somebody you're more likely to look out for them."

Hornick has been part of the West Side Saints Neighborhood Watch group for 12 years. Every day she volunteers her time driving around the 500 block of West 8th and 7th streets, checking for crime.

She said if she ever sees anything unsafe, she calls the Erie police, who then take care of it. She said it’s this collaboration that keeps crime rates down in the area.

Steven Simmelkjaer works with the Eastside Eagles Neighborhood Watch group that covers East 8th to 11th street.

He said lately the community has been stepping up to play a bigger role.

"It finally has reached a point where folks are just a lot more understanding to realize that you have to be involved,” Simmelkjaer said. “It's not about being crime watchers, it's about being neighborhood watchers and showing a level of compassion.”

He said his group tries to solve problems, but if they don’t have the answer or solution, they’ll navigate residents to other resources in the city that can help, such as Unified Erie.

Unified Erie is a three part collaboration of different organizations to reduce violence. Those three parts include prevention, enforcement, and reentry.

"There is something special about people working together and bringing their own level of expertise on an equal playing field,” Unified Erie Community Action Coordinator Andrea Bierer said. “That there's no one person in charge, that there's no hierarchy that everyone is just partnering for the good of the community. I think fantastic things happen when you do that together."

Bierer works on the prevention aspect of Unified Erie. Her job is to figure out why crime happens and how to deter it.

“I jokingly say that I'm a brilliant to normal translator that I get to work with the brilliant people that understand data then translate it to how it actually changes lives,” Bierer said.

With so many moving parts, Bierer said staying on task is crucial.

"There are lots of good things we can be doing but if we get too unfocused, if we're working on too many things at the same time, we're not being laser-focused to actually make a difference where it matters most, Bierer said."