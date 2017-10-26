Erie's Wanted Suspects

Each week, Erie News Now teams up with the Erie County Sheriff's office to held land wanted suspects behind bars.

This week, they are looking for 27-year old Gerald Ryan III. He is wanted on charges for possessing red phosphorus.

They are also looking for 23-year old Dean Berry Jr. Sheriff's want him for failing to appear for trial on reckless burning or exploding property.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of the two can contact the Erie County Sheriff's Warrant Division at 814-451-7436. Any information will be held strictly confidential.