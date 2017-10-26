Erie's Wanted Suspects - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie's Wanted Suspects

Posted: Updated:
Ryan Gerald Ryan Gerald
Dean Berry Jr. Dean Berry Jr.

Each week, Erie News Now teams up with the Erie County Sheriff's office to held land wanted suspects behind bars.

This week, they are looking for 27-year old Gerald Ryan III. He is wanted on charges for possessing red phosphorus.

They are also looking for 23-year old Dean Berry Jr. Sheriff's want him for failing to appear for trial on reckless burning or exploding property.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of the two can contact the Erie County Sheriff's Warrant Division at 814-451-7436. Any information will be held strictly confidential.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com