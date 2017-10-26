First Responders to begin Training with New Radio Equipment

Thursday afternoon local first responders are at Perry Hi-Way Hose Company getting their first hands on look at some of the new next generation radio equipment.

This is one of the first steps towards getting the entire county on the same system. The equipment that the first responders are going to be working with are their mobile hand-held radios.

The 26-million-dollar system will bring more reliability and increase audio quality to first responders.

It will also give emergency personal the ability to talk to one another across the entire county, something that is not currently possible.

There are two training sessions set for Thursday, both at Perry Hi-Way Hose Company on Oliver Rd.

The first session is a 1:00 p.m. and the second is at 6:00 p.m.

After the training, the units will begin to be installed in emergency vehicles county wide.

Full implementation of the system is still a little way off, as there are still a number of tower sits to be built and some infrastructure to be installed.

The county is expecting this to be completed sometime next year.