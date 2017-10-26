Traffic Stop Leads Police to Drugs, Loaded Gun - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Traffic Stop Leads Police to Drugs, Loaded Gun

Hector Cameron-Walker Hector Cameron-Walker

A traffic stop in Jamestown, New York Wednesday has landed a man behind bars for drugs and a loaded gun.

Hector Cameron-Walker, 34, is charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance and obstructing governmental administration.

Police conducted the traffic stop in the 800 block of Prendergast Ave. around 9:11 p.m. after officers said Cameron-Walker did not signal a turn or stop for a stop sign.

In the vehicle, officers said they found a loaded 9mm pistol and 3.3 grams of cocaine.

He was taken to the Jamestown City Jail to await arraignment.

