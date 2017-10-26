Traffic Stop Leads Police to Drugs, Loaded Gun

A traffic stop in Jamestown, New York Wednesday has landed a man behind bars for drugs and a loaded gun.

Hector Cameron-Walker, 34, is charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance and obstructing governmental administration.

Police conducted the traffic stop in the 800 block of Prendergast Ave. around 9:11 p.m. after officers said Cameron-Walker did not signal a turn or stop for a stop sign.

In the vehicle, officers said they found a loaded 9mm pistol and 3.3 grams of cocaine.

He was taken to the Jamestown City Jail to await arraignment.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.