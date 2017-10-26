Report: GE May Leave Railroad Business

General Electric may be looking to leave the railroad business, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal Thursday.

The company is reviewing options for the GE Transportation division as part of new Chief Executive John Flannery's plans to streamline GE, people familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal.

Flannery is reportedly looking to divest more than $20 billion in assets over the next two years, the article said.

GE is one of the world's biggest makers of freight locomotives.

GE Transportation announced July 27 it would cut 572 union jobs and end locomotive production at its Lawrence Park plant.

All locomotive production work is expected to move to Forth Worth, Texas by the end of 2018, the company first told Erie News Now in July. Lawrence Park workers would provide design, engineering and development services to make prototypes and component products.

A total of 2,000 workers, including approximately 900 union and 1,100 salary, are expected to be left once the cuts are made, according to the company.

The cuts are being made because locomotive production is down significantly, and the mining industry is soft as well, GE said.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.