Suspect Charged in Rape and Murder of Baby Spotted Near Pittsburgh

Police may be closing in on the suspect, wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.

The search intensified near Pittsburgh Thursday, police confirm that Joshua Gurto, 37, was last seen at a Sheetz on Mt. Nebo Road, in Ohio Township, around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Our NBC affiliate WPXI of Pittsburgh confirms that police are combing the nearby area with a drone, in an attempt to track Gurto down.

Gurto is charged with raping and killing 13-month-old Sereniti Sutley.

On October 7, she was found unconscious inside of her mother's apartment in Conneaut, Ohio.

Investigators say she died of blunt force trauma.

After conducting interviews, Conneaut police charged Gurto with her death.

Gurto is 5 foot 10 inches tall, 145 pounds with a deformed right ear and misaligned jaw. He also has tattoos on his right forearm.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-472-8477.