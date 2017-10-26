Woman Crashes into Trolley Bus on Erie's East Side - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Woman Crashes into Trolley Bus on Erie's East Side

An accident involving a city bus sent one woman to the hospital.

First responders were called to the 800 block of Buffalo Road, just after 4:00 p.m., Thursday.

The driver of a beige Chevy Cruz, told Erie News Now, that she was driving west bound on Buffalo Rd, when she lost control of her vehicle going around a corner, causing her to crash into the front of an Erie trolley bus traveling east.

The female driver of the Chevy Cruz was transported to St. Vincent Hospital for treatment of moderate head injuries. She is expected to be okay.

The trolley was carrying 7 passengers at the time of the accident; neither them nor the bus driver suffered any injuries in the crash.

Whether or not the woman driving the car will be charged, has yet to be determined.

