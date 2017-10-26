Gaming Expansion Passes - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Gaming Expansion Passes

Gaming Bill Gaming Bill

The state house today passed a bill that would expand casino-style gaming.

If signed by Governor Tom Wolf, the bill would also preserve the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority, with some changes.

Now the bill passed despite a lot of opposition from lawmakers who fear the bill expands gaming too much, and could hurt existing casinos like Presque Isle Downs.

The bill would allow video gaming terminals in some truck stops, gas stations and convenience stores.

But it would also allow an existing casino like Presque Isle Downs to build a mini casino.

Bidding would start at $7.5 million

Spokeswoman for Presque Isle Downs said the company has no comment on the bill.

Meantime, the bill preserves the embattled Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority that distributes half of the $11 million in gaming revenue that comes to Erie County every year.

But the bill would take away $1 million from the authority, giving to Erie County government to fund a land bank to fight blight.

And the bill puts new restrictions on the authority including audits by the Pennsylvania Auditor General.

Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority Executive Director Perry Wood said, "We can live with that. That is fine. The most important thing is turning the revenue back for the non-profits and economic development projects that rely on the funds."

The focus on the authority came after some area state lawmakers were critical of the money spent on operating costs.

