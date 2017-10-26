Erie Man With Special Needs Receives New Bike

As Alan Poole looks on at the large cardboard box in front of him, his excitement builds.

It's been two weeks since 27-year-old with special needs had his favorite bike stolen

And after a community pooled together over 2600 dollars for a new bike, Alan was in for surprise he would never forget.

Inside the box was a brand new, beautiful blue three-wheel therapeutic bike.

"To see Alan happy again it's always good to see a story that starts so sad end on a good note." said Eric Brink, a family friend who has known Alan for several years.

Brink arranged the fund raising page that grew from only a few hundred dollars to $2620 more than double the original goal.

"First it was kind of heartbreaking seeing Alan's reaction to getting his bike stolen, and I could see that the community was affected the same way."

After testing out the feel of the bike itself, Alan finally could ride a bike again.

But Alan was not alone on his first ride, as he was joined by Greg Cornwell, a BMX fan who co-operates a YouTube channel known as "Team Hybrid BMX". After seeing our story, he and his co-star, Steven Duke, were inspired to try and help Alan with buying a new bike. They too, created a fund raising page, and Cornwell was there with Alan when it was time for the bike to arrive.

"He probably doesn't have very many friends that ride bicycles with him." said Cornwell. "And I know what it's like to not ride with people as well, I moved out to Colorado, and I didn't have anybody to ride with so, I figured it'd be nice to have a friend to ride with as well."



Both Alan, and his mother, Mary Mattern shed tears of joy and laughter as Alan and Greg rode their respective bikes down the sidewalk out in front of their W.18th Street home.

Both shared their gratitude towards the Erie community for their ongoing support during what had been a difficult time.

" Thank you, for bringing my bike. I'm so happy, I jumped."said Alan.

"They made him, they made him, they made us better people." said Mattern "Because we didn't realize that there were people out there that cared that much. I think, as far as Alan, he's the happiest person in the world right now."

Before, Alan could only stare at the sidewalk with sadness, now, he can ride with relief, and he can bring a friend along too.

The money raised completely covered the cost of the bike, and any remaining funds are going towards a shed in the family's backyard so they can better shelter the bike year round. The original stolen bike was found three days after our original story, while it was returned to Alan, it had multiple damages. The future of that bike is uncertain.

*Cornwell's GoFundMe page is still live and can be used for donation. Cornwell tells Erie News Now that any additional money raised will contribute to the shed and possibly towards fixing the original bike.