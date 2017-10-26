Forum Held To Discuss Decriminalization of Marijuana

Several local organizations held a public forum at the Jefferson Educational Society tonight on the decriminalization of marijuana possession.

A panel of speakers including State Representative Ed Gainey outlined the benefits and concerns of a proposed ordinance which would make possession or use of small amounts of marijuana a summary offense instead of a misdemeanor in the City of Erie.

Art Leopold , an activist through the Keystone Progress Erie Chapter says it's important to decriminalize marijuana, because of the harsh toll a misdemeanor can have on a person's life.

"When you get picked up or arrested for marijuana use, it is a crime. And so now, henceforth, for the rest of your life, you have a criminal record." said Leopold "You have a difficulty renting a home, buying a home, student loans, entering in the service you can't do. So there's a lot of impediments that come to you early on if this were to happen."

Leopold, who has spoken at several City Council meetings, believes the ordinance will pass by the end of the year.