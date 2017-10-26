Forum Held To Discuss Decriminalization of Marijuana - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Forum Held To Discuss Decriminalization of Marijuana

Posted: Updated:

Several local organizations held a public forum at the Jefferson Educational Society tonight on the decriminalization of marijuana possession.

A panel of speakers including State Representative Ed Gainey outlined the benefits and concerns of a proposed ordinance which would make possession or use of small amounts of marijuana a summary offense instead of a misdemeanor in the City of Erie.
  Art Leopold , an activist through the Keystone Progress Erie Chapter says it's important to decriminalize marijuana, because of the harsh toll a misdemeanor can have on a person's life.

"When you get picked up or arrested for marijuana use, it is a crime. And so now, henceforth, for the rest of your life, you have a criminal record." said Leopold "You have a difficulty renting a home, buying a home, student loans, entering in the service you can't do. So there's a lot of impediments that come to you early on if this were to happen."

Leopold, who has spoken at several City Council meetings,  believes the ordinance will pass by the end of the year.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com