Dahlkemper, Oligeri debate outlines visions of Erie County's future

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper went on the defense during Thursday's debate at Erie's East Middle School. Her opponent -- Republican businessman Art Oligeri, blasting the Democrat for a pair of tax hikes during her first term.

"He doesn't really understand how county government works. Three-quarters of our budget is actually mandated and is money that comes in from the state and federal government," said Dahlkemper.

"There are a lot of things that are good. But we have to stay within our budget just like we do in our households," Oligeri said.

Oligeri, relentless on Dahlkemper's fiscal record, claiming the county's budget doesn't include roughly $3 million worth of debt service on the Erie Insurance Arena. Without that money, he says, the county can't pay for the community college.

"It's $4 million forever," he said. "It's not like the airport runway that it's a finite term."

"I think it's time to invest in the minds of the people of this community, not just asphalt," Dahlkemper refuted.

But Dahlkemper, fighting back, touting the early stages of the proposed college and the Next Generation Radio System among her successes, saying Oligeri offers few alternatives.

But Oligeri says voters are tired of the administration's misrepresented spending

Like both candidates running for Erie mayor, both of the county executive candidates say regionalism will help not only the city, but the county as well.

"Although we have 38 municipalities, our strength is in the core," he said.

"I really look forward to a new mayor," she said. "I really look forward to someone I can partner with."

On jobs and economic growth, both candidates agree the work has to be done on a regional level, not just the city or the county. Retaining jobs, they said, is just as important as attracting them.

Miss the debate?

You can watch the 2017 Erie County Executive Debate in its entirety here.