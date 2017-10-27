Investigators: Man Shot, Killed by Police Sped at Officers in Stolen Van

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting after police said a man in a stolen van sped at officers before he was killed.

It happened at East 3rd and Parade around 11:57 p.m.

The victim has been identified as Charles L. Wallace, 46.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook said Wallace died while undergoing treatment at UPMC Hamot around 12:48 a.m. Friday.

Police spotted Wallace parked in a stolen van and approached it on foot when Wallace stepped on the gas and started speeding towards the officers, State Police said.

At least one of the officers fired a service weapon with the van was just feet away, hitting the driver, State Police said.

The van came to a rest in a residential yard.

"The use of deadly force, it's few and far between the incidents that we've had, but it's not something we take lightly," said Chief Don Dacus of the Erie Police Department. "[The officers] really have to rely on their training and experience to get them tough a situation like this."

Wallace was the only person inside the van, Dacus said.

The van was reported stolen a couple days ago by the Salvation Army. Officers were alerted about the vehicle during roll call before their shift, police said.

Investigators have processed the scene and exterior of the vehicle. It was towed to the State Police barracks in Lawrence Park, so the interior of the vehicle could be processed. It's unclear if Wallace was armed at the time; State Police said further investigation is required.

Per Erie Police protocol, State Police will conduct the investigation into the case. Once the investigation is completed, it will be handed over to the Erie County District Attorney to determine if the use of deadly force was justified. While it is early in the investigation, State Police said Friday it appears the shooting was justified.

The name of the officers involved in the fatal shooting will not be released to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, according to State Police. Who fired their weapons is also under investigation. Both officers have been placed on administrative leave.

Police said they were not able to interview Wallace before he passed away.

Wallace has an extensive criminal background, mostly for burglary, according to police. He was wanted by state parole on felony theft warrants; parole officers tried to approach him earlier this month, but he fled.

Investigators believe Wallace lived in a residence near the location of the shooting.

They served a search warrant on Wallace's home Friday because he is the prime suspect in a burglary at the Salvation Army.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

