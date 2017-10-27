Police Officer Arrests Man Wanted in Rape, Murder of Baby at Pittsburgh-Area Sheetz

The man wanted for the rape and murder of a baby was arrested by an alert police officer at a Sheetz near Pittsburgh.

A police officer who was sitting in the parking lot of the Sheetz on Nicholson Road in Franklin Park Borough spotted Gurto around 1:40 a.m., according to reports. That's about five miles north of the other Sheetz where Gurto was spotted Wednesday on surveillance video.

The officer went up to Gurto and he admitted his name, investigators said. Gurto was wearing a camouflage jacket and had a backpack at the time of his arrest.

He was ordered to the ground and taken into custody without incident, police said. Gurto is now in the Allegheny County Jail.

Inside the backpack, Gurto had maps for Pennsylvania and New Jersey, as well as a knife and tent, according to investigators.

A man seen in surveillance video with Gurto, who driving a gray Ford pickup truck, helped investigators crack open the case.

He picked up Gurto, who was hitchhiking, in the Girard area Oct. 13, police said.

Investigators were able to identify the vehicle and tie it to the Buffalo area. U.S. Marshals interviewed the driver, who told them he dropped Gurto off about 20 miles north of Sewickly, Pennsylvania.

The man who was driving the truck will not face any charges, according to police.

The search intensified near Pittsburgh Thursday after police confirmed Gurto, 37, was last seen at a Sheetz on Mt. Nebo Road in Ohio Township around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police were using a drone to search the nearby wooded area in an attempt to track Gurto down Thursday. U.S. Marshals confirmed they found a campsite that Gurto may have set up.

Gurto is charged with raping and killing 13-month-old Sereniti Sutley.

Sutley was found unconscious inside her mother's apartment in Conneaut, Ohio, Oct. 7.

Investigators said she died of blunt force trauma.

He had been on the run since Conneaut Police charged Gurto with her death and issued an arrest warrant Oct. 13.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Watch the News Conference