Conway confirms Trump wanted FBI informant's gag order lifted

Eli Watkins, CNN -

In response to reporting that President Donald Trump personally pressed for an informant's gag order to be lifted, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said Friday that he wanted the informant to be free to speak out.

"He believes, as many others do, frankly, that the FBI informant should be free to say what he knows," Conway said on CNN's "New Day."

CNN reported Thursday that Trump told his staff to work with the Justice Department to allow an undercover FBI informant to be free to speak with Congress as Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, called for the Justice Department to do the same.




