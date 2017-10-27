Man Charged with Fatally Shooting Driver in June 2016

Police have filed first-degree murder charges against the man who investigators say shot a driver dead in the City of Erie last summer.

Jay-C O'Bryan McGlumphy, 19, of Danville, was arraigned Friday on charges of homicide, attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person, possession of an instrument of crime, possession of a firearm by a minor and firearms not be carried without a license.

Police were called to the Bayfront Highway and Lincoln Ave. around 9:30 p.m. June 6, 2016.

They arrived to find a Cadillac riddled with bullets, and Isiah Wiley, 18, of Erie, dead behind the wheel.

The coroner ruled Wiley's death as a homicide due to one bullet wound to the trunk.

Wiley was traveling east on the Bayfront Highway and turned north onto Lincoln Ave. That's when a light-colored SUV turned behind him, drove past the Cadillac and opened fire, police said in June 2016.

McGlumphy told police he was with three other people in the SUV when they handed him a gun and directed him to fire at the car. He said he fired 6 to 7 shots.

Investigators said they targeted Wiley's vehicle likely in retaliation for another crime.

"This was an ongoing feud that stemmed from other shootings," said Chief Don Dacus of the Erie Police Department. "We've identified the other occupants of the vehicle, and we're currently looking into whether or not we can bring charges."

A gun recovered in a separate incident had McGlumphy's fingerprints on it, police said. State Police determined it was the same gun used to kill Wiley.

