Erie VA Medical Center Earns Five Star Rating - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie VA Medical Center Earns Five Star Rating

Posted: Updated:
Erie VA Medical Center Erie VA Medical Center

The Erie VA Medical Center has earned a top ranking in a review of VA hospitals around the country.

An internal review released this week shows the hospital received a five star quality rating.

Hospitals are ranked from one to five stars with five being the best scare.

VA administrators look at quality of care, death and infection rates, wait times, patient satisfaction and other factors.

Erie VA Medical Center Director, John Gennaro said, "It shows that we are doing very well in a lot of those metrics in making sure veterans are getting the care they need. They are satisfied with the quality of care and we are doing it efficiently."

The local VA hospital continues to grow.

Construction is underway on the first of two new community living center-nursing home facilities and a new boiler complex.

And the hospital is adding several new programs.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com