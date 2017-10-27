Erie VA Medical Center Earns Five Star Rating

The Erie VA Medical Center has earned a top ranking in a review of VA hospitals around the country.

An internal review released this week shows the hospital received a five star quality rating.

Hospitals are ranked from one to five stars with five being the best scare.

VA administrators look at quality of care, death and infection rates, wait times, patient satisfaction and other factors.

Erie VA Medical Center Director, John Gennaro said, "It shows that we are doing very well in a lot of those metrics in making sure veterans are getting the care they need. They are satisfied with the quality of care and we are doing it efficiently."

The local VA hospital continues to grow.

Construction is underway on the first of two new community living center-nursing home facilities and a new boiler complex.

And the hospital is adding several new programs.