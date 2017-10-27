Walgreens Now Selling Narcan Over the Counter - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Walgreens Now Selling Narcan Over the Counter

Pharmacies are now doing their part to help save lives in the opioid crisis.  Walgreens is now stocking the opioid-reversing drug Narcan in 8,000 stores, nationwide.  It is letting family members, and friends, of people who use opioids know  that the life saving drug is now easily available.
    

Walgreens is joining CVS in making Narcan available over the counter.  45 states, including Pennsylvania, make Narcan available without a prescription.
    

Erie County Sheriff John Loomis said Narcan is used by law enforcement and paramedics every day to save the lives of people who overdose.  He said it is a good thing that there is now easy access to Narcan for others, as well.

"It's for families that want to have it available in case of need.  And, it could save a family member's life," Loomis said.

Narcan is available. but it is also expensive. It costs around $130 to $150 dollars without insurance.

