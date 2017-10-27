Car Ends Up on Fence After East Erie Crash - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Car Ends Up on Fence After East Erie Crash

Posted: Updated:

A car crashed into the fence of an east Erie business after a two-vehicle accident late Friday afternoon.

It happened at East 12th and Hess Street around 4 p.m.

Police said the driver of this pick-up truck was southbound on Hess when he failed to stop for oncoming traffic.

That's when he slammed into the car, sending it through the fence of the nearby Sylvite Trucking lot.

Two women inside the car were not injured.

The man was taken to the hospital for what were called minor injuries.

