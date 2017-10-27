St. Martin Early Learning Center Unveils New Mural - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

St. Martin Early Learning Center Unveils New Mural

Posted: Updated:

St. Martin Early Learning Center unveiled a colorful, new addition Friday.

The new, public mural on the outside of its building called "In the Jungle" was designed by artist and Erie native Mark Weber.

The 15-by-18 foot mural is the largest ever designed by Weber.

The creative process also included two public paint workshops during this summer's Blues and Jazz Festival.

Weber said the interaction between people and wildlife inspired the art.

"This isn't just my artwork," said Weber. "This is the people of Erie. That was the beauty of it. All of these people of Erie came to the Blues and Jazz Festival. They have hands in it. That's what makes it special."

The mural was created in Weber's North Carolina studio and then installed on the building this past weekend.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com