St. Martin Early Learning Center Unveils New Mural

St. Martin Early Learning Center unveiled a colorful, new addition Friday.

The new, public mural on the outside of its building called "In the Jungle" was designed by artist and Erie native Mark Weber.

The 15-by-18 foot mural is the largest ever designed by Weber.

The creative process also included two public paint workshops during this summer's Blues and Jazz Festival.

Weber said the interaction between people and wildlife inspired the art.

"This isn't just my artwork," said Weber. "This is the people of Erie. That was the beauty of it. All of these people of Erie came to the Blues and Jazz Festival. They have hands in it. That's what makes it special."

The mural was created in Weber's North Carolina studio and then installed on the building this past weekend.

