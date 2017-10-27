Fort Leboeuf National Honor Society Raises Money for Veterans

The National Honor Society at Fort Leboeuf High School presented a check worth $3,900 to the Veterans Miracle Center in Erie County Friday.

Members raised the money by selling T-shirts during a football game that honored local vets a few weeks ago.

Emma Walters helped organize the fundraiser.

"We have a lot of members of our community and our school who go into the military, so we figured it would be really nice to give back," said Walters.

"Both groups - last year and this group - have done a tremendous job organizing, raising the money and just making sure everything went well," said Dan Kirik, Commander of Post 285 in Waterford. "Everybody had a great time. I've heard nothing but good things about it."

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.