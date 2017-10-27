Kitchen Fire Consumes Interior of a North East Home

A family is displaced from their home in North East, after a raging fire destroyed the inside.

Fire crews from four different fire departments worked together to put the fire out at 57 Bank St.

The fire began just around 6:00 p.m. Friday, and was fully involved by the time crews arrived.

According to a fire chief, the fire began on the stove top in the kitchen and quickly spread to the garage. The interior of the house suffered heavy damage.

Four people were home at the time. Everyone got out safe.