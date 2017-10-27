Kitchen Fire Consumes Interior of a North East Home - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Kitchen Fire Consumes Interior of a North East Home

Posted: Updated:
NORTH EAST TOWNSHIP, Pa. -

A family is displaced from their home in North East, after a raging fire destroyed the inside. 

Fire crews from four different fire departments worked together to put the fire out at 57 Bank St.
The fire began just around 6:00 p.m. Friday, and was fully involved by the time crews arrived.

According to a fire chief, the fire began on the stove top in the kitchen and quickly spread to the garage. The interior of the house suffered heavy damage.
Four people were home at the time. Everyone got out safe.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com