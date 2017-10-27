Washington Free Beacon says it hired Fusion GPS during 2016 GOP - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Washington Free Beacon says it hired Fusion GPS during 2016 GOP primary

Posted: Updated:
Sophie Tatum -

The Washington Free Beacon says it hired intelligence firm Fusion GPS during the 2016 Republican presidential primary.

But the conservative news publication denies it had any knowledge or connection to the now-infamous dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump and Russia written by ex-British agent Christopher Steele, who was commissioned by Fusion GPS.

The Free Beacon said in a statement published on its website Friday that since its inception in February 2012, it "has retained third party firms to conduct research on many individuals and institutions of interest to us and our readers."

"In that capacity, during the 2016 election cycle we retained Fusion GPS to provide research on multiple candidates in the Republican presidential primary, just as we retained other firms to assist in our research into Hillary Clinton," the statement reads.

"The Free Beacon had no knowledge of or connection to the Steele dossier, did not pay for the dossier, and never had contact with, knowledge of, or provided payment for any work performed by Christopher Steele," the statement adds.

According to the statement, Free Beacon representatives told the House intelligence committee Friday they would answer questions about the "ongoing probe of Fusion GPS and the Steele dossier."




original story: http://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2017/10/27/washington-free-beacon-fusion-gps-dossier-sot-erin.cnn
