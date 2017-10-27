Friday Night Feature: The Wildeyes are Erie's Best New Band

The Wildeyes is a local band that has only been established for one year.

In this past year, they've taken Erie's Alternative rock scene by storm and built a name and following for their selves; so much so that they were recognized in the 2017 Rock Erie Music Awards.

This year, The Wildeyes was awarded Erie's Best New Band.

Unique in their sound, the band of four features an awesome guitarist, Nick Hayes, who's rhythm is paired nicely with bassist, Lyle Sallade. Brad Walker, as the group's vocalist, gives the band's music a deeper meaning with his lyrics, and Ashley Laton rocks out on the drums as the bands only female member, and one of Erie's only female drummers.

The Wildeyes has their next big gig coming up on Sunday, November 12 at Calamari's from 7:00 p.m.- 10:00 p.m.

On top of their REMA award, the band also just finished up recording for the first EP. They expect to have it ready for release just in time for Santa to drop it in your Christmas stocking.

To keep up on The Wildeyes, and learn more about the band, and where you can catch them next, follow them on their Facebook page.