Erie Mayoral Candidate Joe Schember Lays Out Plan to Attract, Grow Businesses

Democratic Erie mayoral candidate Joe Schember has laid out his plan to bring businesses to the city and grow existing ones.

Schember unveiled his five-point Champion for Business plan Thursday morning at 14th and Peach Street.

It's the site where an Erie developer plans to build an apartment building with several, single-bedroom units.

Schember said the area is booming, and the housing is needed to support growing businesses.

As part of the plan, Schember said he would create a business council and a business development office to attract and grow jobs in the city.

He would also create a city-wide tax break program to encourage businesses development within city limits.

"We need to work extensively with existing businesses, make sure they are stable and make it easy for them," said Schember. "That's what the business office will do, and we'll do everything we can for local businesses and local entrepreneurs and innovators that are going to create new jobs in downtown Erie and across Erie."

Erie News Now also asked Schember's opponent, Republican John Persinger, about his plan to bring jobs to the city.

Persinger said as mayor, he would take the lead.

"No CEO wants to take a call from a Business Development officer," said Persinger. "They want to talk directly to the mayor. As mayor, under our two a day initiative, every day we'll go out there, and contact one local business and one business outside the region to figure out how we can them to invest in Erie, expand or hire one more person."

