Manning Runs Wild, Meadville Advances Past Conneaut

It took until the second half for the District-10 rushing leader Isaiah Manning to find his running lanes, however once he did, he never looked back, as Meadville moved past Conneaut 33-26 to advance to the 5A semifinals.

"Just some adjustments at halftime," said Manning on the difference in the run game in the second half. "It came down to who wanted it more. My good friend Journey [Brown], he came back for the game. He gave me a little pep talk in the locker room at half and I had to come out. I didn't want to disappoint him.

The momentum seemed to shift to the Meadville sideline at the beginning of third quarter. Meadville’s Julius Ream forced the ball from Conneaut running back Bailey Kersnick's hands and recovered at the Bulldog's five.

"I was forcing my read and I actually got a pass read, so I was back-peddling, but then I see Kersnick with the ball and he's coming," said Ream. "So I come up and I actually kind of had a bad step, so I reached out and swatted the ball. I didn't know I was going to even hit the ball, and I hit the ball and I saw it down and I was already on the ground so I hoped on it."

The very next play, Manning burst up the middle for a 94-yard touchdown, the first of his three second half scores, to give Meadville a 20-14 lead.

"When you’re playing a game, you have to do things like that," said Meadville head coach Ray Collins. “I’m sure a lot of teams would play that cautiously, maybe try to wedge that ball out of there and set themselves up for a punt, and that's just not our identity.”

Conneaut answered Manning's first score, with a long drive that ended in a Kyle Sheets quarterback sneak to tie the game at 20.

However on the next series, Manning was off and running again. District-10's leading rusher found a hole on the right side and scooted up the sidelines for 59 yards to give Meadville back the lead 27-20.

"We wanted to attack the outside two corners because they were the smallest kids on the team," said Manning. "So as soon as we got through, it was get to the outside."

Manning's third touchdown of the half put Meadville up 33-20 with under four minutes to play.

The Eagles though never went away, as Sheets led the Conneaut offense down the field and inside the Meadville five. He scrambled around and then flipped a ball to Kersnick for three-yard passing score. The two-point try was unsuccessful.

On the ensuing kickoff, Meadville was able to recover the onside kick to seal the game.

The Bulldogs managed to combat two Kersnick 50-yard touchdowns in the first half with their passing game, as Colin Kilburn threw for a 32 and 54-yard touchdowns to two different receivers.

"We have to have multiple threats," said Kilburn. "We're known for running, but we can pass and we showed it."

The Meadville quarterback finished the night with just two completions, but both going for touchdowns.

Manning ran for 316 yards and three touchdowns, while Ream added another 80 yards on the ground.

With the victory, Meadville now advances to play General McLane in the District-10 5A semifinals. The game will be played Saturday November 4th, with a time and location yet to be determined.

"This was a big momentum thing," said Collins. “We've played GM before and beat them earlier in the season. This was a big momentum gainer for our kids. It gives them confidence going in second round of the playoffs."