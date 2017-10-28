Nonprofits Split More than $1.2M in Grant Money

More than $1 million in grant money was distributed to Erie nonprofits Thursday to support their good work in the community.

The Erie Community Foundation announced the recipients of its Helping Today and Urgent grants at Bloom Collaborative in Erie.

The organizations will split more than $1.2 million.

Grant recipients include the ANNA Shelter, the Flagship Niagara League and Stairways Behavioral Health.

The grants help the nonprofits fulfill the needs of the Erie community.

"We have over $14 million in gifts made this year," said Mike Batchelor, president of the Erie Community Foundation. "Our investment performance has been strong, so that will help provide even more support next year for our kids and our grandkids."

