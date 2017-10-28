Erie Insurance Donates $50,000 for Hurricane Relief

The American Red Cross is receiving help from an Erie company for hurricane relief.

Erie Insurance presented a check for $50,000 to the Erie Chapter of the Red Cross Thursday afternoon.

The money will be used to assist hurricane victims in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico.

Erie Insurance representatives said its mission as an insurance company is to do what it can to help the communities that need it most.

It has been nearly two months since Hurricane Harvey devastated Texas, but areas affected this hurricane season are still struggling with access to basic necessities.

