Saint Vincent to Start Offering Same-Day Appointments

Saint Vincent plans to make going to the doctor easier.

Allegheny Health Network leaders announced Thursday same-day appointments will soon become available to Saint Vincent patients.

Starting Oct. 30, patients who call between 7 and 11 a.m. to request primary care will be offered an appointment that same day.

The appointments are scheduled on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Allegheny Health Network said offering same-day appointments allow it to provide better care and service to patients.

You can make a same day appointment by calling 814-SAME-DAY from 7 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Saint Vincent will find you a health care provider and location based on the availability of services.

