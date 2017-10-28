Saint Vincent to Start Offering Same-Day Appointments - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Saint Vincent to Start Offering Same-Day Appointments

Posted: Updated:

Saint Vincent plans to make going to the doctor easier.

Allegheny Health Network leaders announced Thursday same-day appointments will soon become available to Saint Vincent patients.

Starting Oct. 30, patients who call between 7 and 11 a.m. to request primary care will be offered an appointment that same day.

The appointments are scheduled on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Allegheny Health Network said offering same-day appointments allow it to provide better care and service to patients.

You can make a same day appointment by calling 814-SAME-DAY from 7 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Saint Vincent will find you a health care provider and location based on the availability of services.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com