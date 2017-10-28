Union Faculty Members at Erie County Technical School Push for N - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Union Faculty Members at Erie County Technical School Push for New Contract

Posted: Updated:

Union faculty members at Erie County Technical School expressed their concerns Thursday after both sides have failed to reach a contract agreement after nearly four years.

ATF Local 1589 union members attended the school's joint operating committee meeting to push for a new contract.

The two sides have been working on a new deal since 2014.

Like many other labor disputes, the bargaining teams cannot agree on salary and health care benefits. 

The school's joint operating committee last month approved a pay raise for its administrators. It amounts to 2.75 percent each year for three years.

Union president Marty Burnham told Erie News Now they hope to reach a deal with the school soon.

ATF Local 1589 represents 57 members.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com