Sen. Lindsey Graham: If we don't pass tax reform, Democrats will - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Sen. Lindsey Graham: If we don't pass tax reform, Democrats will take the House and try to impeach Trump

Posted: Updated:
Andrew Kaczynski, CNN -

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said Friday that if Republicans don't pass tax reform, then Democrats will take back the House of Representatives and attempt to impeach President Donald Trump.

"Well, I think all of us realize that if we fail on taxes, that's the end of the Republican Party's governing majority in 2018," Graham said on Fox News Radio's "The Brian Kilmeade Show." "We'll lose the House, probably lose ground in the Senate and President Trump has got a profile different from the party -- there's kinda two or three different Republican Parties now, I guess. But we're all in it together."

"I can't imagine how he could be successful with Nancy Pelosi running the House," Graham continued. "They'd try to impeach him pretty quick and it would be just one constant investigation after another. So it's important that we pass tax reform in a meaningful way. If we don't, that's probably the end of the Republican Party as we know it."

On Thursday, the House passed a budget resolution that clears the path for Congress to tackle tax reform legislation. House Republicans are expected to unveil their tax reform legislation on November 1, with plans for the bill to move rapidly through both chambers in the following weeks.




original story: http://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2017/10/28/lindsey-graham-gop-tax-reform-trump-democrats-impeachment-nr.cnn
Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com