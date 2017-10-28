Victim Identified in Venango County Homicide; Two Arrested After Body Found in Brush Fire

Franklin Police have identified the victim who they say was murdered and set on fire Friday evening by two people.

Tausha Lee Baker, 25, was brutally beaten at a residence in the 1300 block of New Street in the City of Franklin, police said.

The body was disposed of on Waterworks Road and set on fire in an attempt to hide the crime, according to investigators.

The Polk Borough Fire Department was dispatched to a brush fire on Waterworks Road just after 5 p.m. Friday. They found the Baker's body after putting out the flames, police said.

Police arrested a man and woman in Baker's death.

The suspects - Richard A. Kennedy, 28, of 313 Lowell Street in Vandergrift, and Amanda L. Cypher, 32, of Dale Avenue in Franklin - were arrested and arraigned before District Judge Andrew Fish on charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, abuse of a corpse and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Kennedy and Cypher were taken to the Venango County Prison without bond.

Pennsylvania State Police are assisting in the ongoing investigation.

