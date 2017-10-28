Halloween Safari Marches through Meadville - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Halloween Safari Marches through Meadville

Posted: Updated:

A Halloween safari marched through Meadville Saturday evening.

It was the theme for the 51st annual Meadville Halloween Parade, which started on South Main Street south of Diamond Park.

The number of units that signed up actually topped last year's 50th anniversary celebration. About 130 groups or floats participated in the parade.

Erie News Now joined in the fun and candy, including Matt Knoedler, Brian Schneiders and Mike Kobylka.

Proceeds from this year's parade will go to Active Aging.

They also handed out prizes for the top floats and dance groups.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com