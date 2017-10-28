Halloween Safari Marches through Meadville

A Halloween safari marched through Meadville Saturday evening.

It was the theme for the 51st annual Meadville Halloween Parade, which started on South Main Street south of Diamond Park.

The number of units that signed up actually topped last year's 50th anniversary celebration. About 130 groups or floats participated in the parade.

Erie News Now joined in the fun and candy, including Matt Knoedler, Brian Schneiders and Mike Kobylka.

Proceeds from this year's parade will go to Active Aging.

They also handed out prizes for the top floats and dance groups.

