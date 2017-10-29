Idea Lab Opens at Blasco Library

Erie County Public Library leaders officially cut the ribbon and opened the Idea Lab at the Blasco Library Saturday.

The creative and collaborative space allows people to explore their ideas and connect with community experts and a curated collection of business and maker resources and equipment.

Starting Nov. 1, this space will begin offering a full slate of classes, meet-ups and workshops on design, tech training and job seeking.

They include an introduction to 3D printing, fiber meet-ups, maker Monday, bike repair, GED prep, computer classes and more.

A visitor is looking to take the Idea Lab concept to Pittsburgh.

"We've become so screen focused that we're not making things anymore," said Kathy Snyder, a sales representative for Boxzy Pittsburgh. "We're not doing things with our hands and yet we have all these ideas because there is all this stimulation. Where do those ideas go? Well, they're going into these maker spaces."

Phase two will include the addition of a new teen space funded by a state Keystone Grant and matched by the foundation.

Learn more about the Idea Lab here.

