Shorthanded Otters Rally For Shootout Win

The Erie Otters lost two defenseman in the first period and then lost a three goal lead. However, after rallying in the third period, the Otters reversed roles on Guelph from Friday for a 5-4 shootout win.

"You just got to keep the game simple," said Otters defenseman Jordan Sambrook on playing without two defenders. "You make the pass up to the forward, get it up to them, and let them do their job in the offensive zone and just work hard in the d-zone and everything.

Owen Headrick and Aidan Timmermans left with undisclosed injuries in the first frame and never returned. Otters head coach Chris Hartsburg with no updates after the game.

"I would imagine one or both would be out, but not sure on time frame," said Hartsburg on the availability for both defenseman for Sunday against Sudbury.

Fortunate for Erie, they were able to score early in the first period, as Alex Grtiz and Gera Poddunbyni each tallied a marker to open up a 2-0 lead.

Then right before the first intermission, Taylor Raddysh fed Maxim Golod, who beat Nico Daws for his first Ontario Hockey League goal to make it 3-0 Otters after one.

"First goal too, feels good to get that monkey off the back and hopefully I can get some more in the coming time," said Golod. "Just feels good to come out with the victory and my first goal as well."

The lack of bodies on the backend was definitely exposed though in the second period, as Guelph evened the score with three goals, two of which coming on the power paly.

Guelph then moved in front halfway through the third period when Cam Hills scored his second of the night to make it 4-3 Storm. It was the fourth straight home game in which the Otters surrendered a two goal or more lead.

Otters forward Alex Grtiz was able to bring the game back tied just under three minutes later, when he took a feed from Golod for his second of the night.

"It's happened a couple times this year, but this team has gelled," said Sambrook on bouncing back after losing the lead. "Everything is coming together and we had a lot of new guys at the start of the year, but that helps out. It helps out down the stretch when we all battle hard and try to get the two points.

For a second straight game, Erie and Guelph went to a shootout. The Otters elected to shoot first and unlike Friday, Kyle Maksimovich was able to beat the Guelph netminder to put Erie up 1-0. After Anand Oberoi made a save on Nate Schnarr, Taylor Raddysh made it two straight goals for Erie in the shootout.

Oberoi then stopped Alex Toropchenko to finish off the win for the Otters.

"We could of used a few of those last night, but you know good on those two," said Hartsburg on the shootout goals. "They game down their same routes, they switched it up and a young goalie in there, probably didn't know what to expect and buried it."

The Otters [6-6-1] finish off three games in three days Sunday with their first meeting against the Sudbury Woelves.at 5 p.m. from the Erie Insurance Arena.