Erie Mayoral Candidate John Persinger's Campaign Makes Push for Votes

Republican candidate for Erie mayor John Persinger and his volunteers spent Saturday reaching out to voters.

They hit the phones and went out knocking on doors.

Persinger's latest television ad said some Democrats are supporting him, including longtime city councilman Pat Cappabianca.

Persinger told Erie News Now getting endorsements is not what his campaign is about.

"The only endorsements that matter are the voters on November 7th," said Persinger. "So what we've done is gone directly to the voters. Through this weekend, we'll have about 11,000 direct voter contacts through phone and door-knocking efforts."

Voters will elect Erie's next mayor Nov. 7.

