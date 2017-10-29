Erie Mayoral Candidate John Persinger's Campaign Makes Push for - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Mayoral Candidate John Persinger's Campaign Makes Push for Votes

Posted: Updated:

Republican candidate for Erie mayor John Persinger and his volunteers spent Saturday reaching out to voters.

They hit the phones and went out knocking on doors.

Persinger's latest television ad said some Democrats are supporting him, including longtime city councilman Pat Cappabianca.

Persinger told Erie News Now getting endorsements is not what his campaign is about.

"The only endorsements that matter are the voters on November 7th," said Persinger. "So what we've done is gone directly to the voters. Through this weekend, we'll have about 11,000 direct voter contacts through phone and door-knocking efforts."

Voters will elect Erie's next mayor Nov. 7.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com