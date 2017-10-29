Erie Mayoral Candidate Joe Schember Touts Endorsements - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Mayoral Candidate Joe Schember Touts Endorsements

Democratic candidate for Erie mayor Joe Schember touted his endorsements Saturday at the UPick 6 Tap House.

Representatives of several Erie unions announced their support for Schember, including PA AFL-CIO, Steamfitters Local 449, AFSCME and Erie Professional Firefighters.

City councilman Bob Merski and State Rep. Flo Fabrizio endorsed Schember as well.

Fabrizio said he believes Schember can help the working class.

"He's got a vision and a plan that's realistic," said Rep. Fabrizio. "He's not making promises that he can't keep, and he's going to move this city forward. We're on the verge of being able to move forward. I believe Joe working with us at Harrisburg can do a lot of good for this community."

Schember also spent the day campaigning door-to-door.

