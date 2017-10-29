For Women Only Expo Returns

The annual For Women Only Expo returned to Erie's

Convention Center Saturday.

It allows women to spend the day being pampered, shopping and learning about health.

Erie News Now Sierra Tufts emceed this year's event.

Jenny Weigold Geertson from UPMC said this allows women to relax and enjoy the day.

"We get to see so many different women in the community," said Geertson. "It's really an opportunity for them to take care of themselves. Women are so often the caregivers for everyone else in their family, and they kind of take care of themselves last."

Saturday's fun wrapped up with a media bartending challenge between Erie News Now and radio staff at Connoisseur Media.

Erie News Now earned the bartending bradding rights with the help of Mike Ruzzi, Sierra Tufts, Brittany Lauffer and general manager Pam Forsyth.

The expo continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

