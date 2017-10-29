Big Name in Jazz Draws Crowd for Erie Philharmonic Pops Series - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Big Name in Jazz Draws Crowd for Erie Philharmonic Pops Series

A big name in jazz drew a big crowd to the Erie Philharmonic Pops Series Saturday night.

Sons Chris and Dan Brubeck brought the Brubeck Brothers Quartet to town to perform an amazing night of jazz with the Philharmonic at the Warner Theatre.

Chris is the bassist, trombonist and composer. Dan is the drummer.

They have been making music almost all their lives and keeping their father's legacy alive.

From Count Basie to Fats Waller and Brubeck classics like Take Five, they wowed the Erie audience.

Zarathustra Speaks is next for the Philharmonic Nov. 4. It's the music from 2001: A Space Odyssey.

